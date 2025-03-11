Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

