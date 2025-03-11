Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 117 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $272.24 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.68 and a 200 day moving average of $285.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

