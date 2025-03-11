Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.3% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $866.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $949.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $843.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,014.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

