Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TXN opened at $186.49 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

