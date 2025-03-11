Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM) CEO Claude Maraoui Sells 14,905 Shares of Stock

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) CEO Claude Maraoui sold 14,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $74,674.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,052,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,614.18. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Claude Maraoui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Claude Maraoui sold 18,147 shares of Journey Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $93,094.11.

On Monday, March 3rd, Claude Maraoui sold 23,508 shares of Journey Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $122,006.52.

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Journey Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,747,000. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 5.7% in the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 167,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Journey Medical by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

