JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,837,000. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $75.62.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

