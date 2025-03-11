JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Stock Position Increased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 18,688.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,026,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 1,020,789 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 315,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,401,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.97. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

