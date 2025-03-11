Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Trading Up 18.9% – Here’s What Happened

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Kemira Oyj Stock Up 18.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.
