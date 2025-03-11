Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and traded as high as $32.27. Kenon shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 9,751 shares traded.

Kenon Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

Get Kenon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,782,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after buying an additional 88,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Kenon by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 425,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kenon by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Kenon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 206,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.