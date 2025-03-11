Kier Group (LON:KIE) Posts Earnings Results

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%.

Kier Group Stock Performance

Shares of KIE stock opened at GBX 123.40 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £531.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.16. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.27 ($2.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.70) target price on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

