Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Down 11.9% – What’s Next?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.20 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 123.36 ($1.59). 6,696,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 3,509,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.70) price target on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £531.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.16.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts forecast that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kier Group

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

