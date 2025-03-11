King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $67,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

