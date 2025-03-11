King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $116.08 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.89% of Valmont Industries worth $116,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,204,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 148,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,428,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,927,000 after buying an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

VMI opened at $317.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $379.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.01.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

