King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $255.74 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Emerson Electric worth $255,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $96.62 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.78.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

