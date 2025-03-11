King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $35.37 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,078 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Comerica worth $35,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Comerica by 134.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 490,468 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 158.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,306,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,975,000 after buying an additional 226,285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 390.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,628,000 after buying an additional 606,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth $1,905,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 3.5 %

CMA opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comerica

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.