King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 36,750 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.03% of Toro worth $83,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Toro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Toro by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Toro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,685,000 after buying an additional 64,660 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $72.18 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

