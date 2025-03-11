King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.25% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $171,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,346.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,281.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,220.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,389.05.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,061.80. This represents a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

