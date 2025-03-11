King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $96,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 44,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 28,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,198,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

Shares of UNH opened at $479.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.21 and its 200 day moving average is $552.69. The company has a market capitalization of $438.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

