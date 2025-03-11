King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $41,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,854,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,487,000 after purchasing an additional 312,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $579.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.52. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Intuit

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,111 shares of company stock valued at $137,327,184. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

