KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,918,000. Roberts Foundation bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,199,000 after purchasing an additional 503,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

