Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.600 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

