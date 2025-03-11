L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Jon Rambeau Sells 3,178 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LHX opened at $218.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.53.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,105,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.