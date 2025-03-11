Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 132 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $239.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.64. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $170.25 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

