Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Celestica by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. CIBC raised Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Celestica Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE:CLS opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $1,209,461.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,576,933.34. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This trade represents a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.