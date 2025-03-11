Larson Financial Group LLC Has $309,000 Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, with a total value of $79,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.74 and a 200-day moving average of $268.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.44 and a 52-week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.