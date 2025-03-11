Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 615,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 123,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $7,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

