Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $294.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.