Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $208.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

