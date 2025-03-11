Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 729 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

