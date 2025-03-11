Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 917 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after buying an additional 193,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,545,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 8.8 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.76. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

