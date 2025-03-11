Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $7.19. Leatt shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 5,296 shares.

Leatt Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Leatt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.