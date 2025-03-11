Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $7.19. Leatt shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 5,296 shares.
Leatt Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.34.
Leatt Company Profile
Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Leatt
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.