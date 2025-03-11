Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Sold Off Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Lennar stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

Lennar Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE LEN traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.05. 624,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,844. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $116.67 and a one year high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.12.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Lennar’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lennar by 22.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

