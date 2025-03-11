Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $48.57. Approximately 3,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Leonardo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

