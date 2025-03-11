Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up about 2.5% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Littelfuse worth $95,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Littelfuse by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $215.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.90 and a 52-week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

