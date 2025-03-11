Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Abrams Capital Management L.P.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,427,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,461 shares during the period. Loar comprises 44.5% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned 41.72% of Loar worth $2,766,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Loar during the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loar during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loar by 52.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Loar by 47.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 88,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Loar during the third quarter worth about $1,247,000.

In other news, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $2,285,179.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,110,093.96. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raja Bobbili sold 987,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $80,134,920.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,713,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,030,005.97. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,706 shares of company stock valued at $92,185,256 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of LOAR opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $96.99.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

