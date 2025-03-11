MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 97,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,101,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,689,225 shares in the company, valued at $581,839,038. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $96.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.18 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

