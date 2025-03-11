Manufacturing Stocks To Watch Now – March 10th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Oracle, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, and Pfizer are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce tangible goods by transforming raw materials into finished products using various production processes and machinery. They are a key component of the industrial sector and tend to be closely tied to economic cycles, as their performance is influenced by trends in consumer demand, industrial production, and global supply chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,755,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,193,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.90. The firm has a market cap of $881.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $57.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $793.08. 1,731,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,362. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,017.44 and its 200-day moving average is $985.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,180,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,194. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.68 and its 200 day moving average is $308.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,206,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 1-year low of $111.18 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $412.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.51.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.28. 9,194,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,074. The stock has a market cap of $482.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $17.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,584. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion and a PE ratio of 48.82. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.59.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. 26,960,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,475,926. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

