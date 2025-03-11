Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,063,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,892 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,404,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 883,624 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,067.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 627,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,473,000 after acquiring an additional 616,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,412,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.