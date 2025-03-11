Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 112.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iRobot worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2,712.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 386,189 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iRobot during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in iRobot by 128.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IRBT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

iRobot Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

