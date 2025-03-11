Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xerox by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,580 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after purchasing an additional 62,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $784.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Xerox

About Xerox

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.