Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

