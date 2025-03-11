Markel Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Tyson Foods worth $45,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after purchasing an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,059,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 352,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

