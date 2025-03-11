Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises about 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $66,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -23.53%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

