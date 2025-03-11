McCoy Global (MCCRF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect McCoy Global to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.

McCoy Global Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of MCCRF stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. McCoy Global has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

McCoy Global Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. The company’s products are used during the well construction phase for land and offshore wells during oil and gas exploration and development.

