Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 1.6% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 307,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,204.30. The trade was a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

