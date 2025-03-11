Medbright Ai Invts (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) vs. QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Head-To-Head Survey

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $3.74 billion 0.04 $53.05 million $0.99 2.69 Medbright Ai Invts $56.14 million 0.05 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -0.18

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medbright Ai Invts. Medbright Ai Invts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantaSing Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medbright Ai Invts has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 10.67% 88.29% 28.26% Medbright Ai Invts -23.03% 12.06% 4.39%

Summary

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Medbright Ai Invts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

QuantaSing Group beats Medbright Ai Invts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Medbright Ai Invts

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

