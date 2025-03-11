MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGP Ingredients
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MGP Ingredients Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $92.52.
MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MGP Ingredients
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.