MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 45.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $304,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $92.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

