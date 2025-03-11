Michael Richard Feldschuh Buys 3,360 Shares of Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Stock

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Richard Feldschuh acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $25,804.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,343.36. This trade represents a 1.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daxor Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,167. Daxor Co. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daxor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daxor stock. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Daxor worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

