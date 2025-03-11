MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.05. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 551,299 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of -2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.91.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

