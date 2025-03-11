Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 155,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

